Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against 76ers On March 15

Clingan put up 21 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and six blocks in his last action, a 124-114 win over the Jazz on March 13. Clingan is tops on his team in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.0 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The 76ers are allowing 116.2 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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