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Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against 76ers On March 15

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, March 15. Clingan's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Clingan put up 21 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and six blocks in his last action, a 124-114 win over the Jazz on March 13. Clingan is tops on his team in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.0 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The 76ers are allowing 116.2 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

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