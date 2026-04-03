Dominick Barlow And 76ers Take On Timberwolves On April 3

Barlow totaled six points in his last appearance, a 153-131 win over the Wizards on April 1. Barlow is averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.1 points per game.

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