Dominick Barlow And 76ers Take On Timberwolves On April 3
Dominick Barlow and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 3. Barlow's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Barlow totaled six points in his last appearance, a 153-131 win over the Wizards on April 1. Barlow is averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.