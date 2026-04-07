Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Spurs On April 6

Barlow had eight points in his last action, a 116-93 loss to the Pistons on April 4. Barlow is averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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