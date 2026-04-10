Dominick Barlow And 76ers Square Off Against Rockets On April 9

Last time out on April 6, Barlow put up six points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Barlow is averaging 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are allowing 109.9 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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