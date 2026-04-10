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Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow

Philadelphia 76ers • #25 SF

Dominick Barlow And 76ers Square Off Against Rockets On April 9

Dominick Barlow and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Houston Rockets on Thursday, April 9. Barlow's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 6, Barlow put up six points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Barlow is averaging 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are allowing 109.9 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominick Barlow

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