Dominick Barlow And 76ers Take On Nets On March 14

Barlow tallied 11 points and two steals in his last game, a 131-109 loss to the Pistons on March 12. Barlow is averaging 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per game.

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