Dillon Brooks And Suns Play Warriors In Play-In Game

Brooks had 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals in his most recent action, a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 14. Brooks averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Warriors rank 14th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.2 points per game.

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