Dillon Brooks And Suns Take On Trail Blazers In Play-In Game

In his most recent action, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, Brooks totaled 12 points. Brooks averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

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