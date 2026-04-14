Dillon Brooks And Suns Take On Trail Blazers In Play-In Game
Dillon Brooks and the Phoenix Suns play the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Brooks' points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, Brooks totaled 12 points. Brooks averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Trail Blazers are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.