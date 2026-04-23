Dillon Brooks And Suns Face Thunder In Game 2

Last time out on April 19, Brooks posted 18 points and seven rebounds in a 119-84 loss to the Thunder. Brooks averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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