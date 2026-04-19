Dillon Brooks And Suns Square Off Against Thunder In Game 1

In his last game on April 17, Brooks put up 13 points and four assists in a 111-96 win over the Warriors. Brooks averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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