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Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns

Dillon Brooks

Phoenix Suns • #3 SF

Dillon Brooks And Suns Square Off Against Thunder In Game 1

Dillon Brooks and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Brooks' points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on April 17, Brooks put up 13 points and four assists in a 111-96 win over the Warriors. Brooks averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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