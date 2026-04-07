Dillon Brooks And Suns Take On Rockets On April 7

In his most recent action, a 120-110 win over the Bulls on April 5, Brooks totaled 15 points and two steals. Brooks is averaging 20.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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