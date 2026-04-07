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Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns

Dillon Brooks

Phoenix Suns • #3 SF

Dillon Brooks And Suns Take On Rockets On April 7

Dillon Brooks and the Phoenix Suns play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 7. Brooks' points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 120-110 win over the Bulls on April 5, Brooks totaled 15 points and two steals. Brooks is averaging 20.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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