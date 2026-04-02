FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns

Dillon Brooks

Phoenix Suns • #3 SF

Dillon Brooks And Suns Face Hornets On April 2

Dillon Brooks and the Phoenix Suns play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, April 2. Brooks' points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 31, Brooks posted nine points in a 115-111 loss to the Magic. Brooks is averaging 20.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dillon Brooks

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News