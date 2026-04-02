Dillon Brooks And Suns Face Hornets On April 2

Last time out on March 31, Brooks posted nine points in a 115-111 loss to the Magic. Brooks is averaging 20.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.4 points per game.

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