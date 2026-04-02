Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Warriors On April 1

Vassell tallied six points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 129-114 win over the Bulls on March 30. Vassell is averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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