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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Warriors On April 1

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, April 1. Vassell's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Vassell tallied six points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 129-114 win over the Bulls on March 30. Vassell is averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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