Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Game 2

Vassell tallied 15 points and two blocks in his last appearance, a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers on April 19. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

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