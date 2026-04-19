Devin Vassell And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 1

In his last appearance, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12, Vassell tallied 19 points and two steals. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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