Devin Vassell And Spurs Face Nuggets On April 4

Last time out on April 2, Vassell posted 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 118-99 win over the Clippers. Vassell is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 20th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.6 points per game.

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