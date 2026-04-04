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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Face Nuggets On April 4

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, April 4. Vassell's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Vassell posted 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 118-99 win over the Clippers. Vassell is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 20th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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