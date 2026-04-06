Devin Vassell And Spurs Face 76ers On April 6

In his last game, a 136-134 loss to the Nuggets on April 4, Vassell put up 18 points. Vassell is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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