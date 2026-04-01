Devin Carter And Kings Square Off Against Raptors On April 1

Last time out on March 29, Carter posted 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 116-99 loss to the Nets. Carter is averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.2 points per contest.

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