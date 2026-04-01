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Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings

Devin Carter

Sacramento Kings • #22 PG

Devin Carter And Kings Square Off Against Raptors On April 1

Devin Carter and the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, April 1. Carter's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 29, Carter posted 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 116-99 loss to the Nets. Carter is averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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