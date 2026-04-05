FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings

Devin Carter

Sacramento Kings • #22 PG

Devin Carter And Kings Play Clippers On April 5

Devin Carter and the Sacramento Kings play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, April 5. Carter's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Carter had nine points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 117-113 win over the Pelicans on April 3. Carter is averaging 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Carter

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News