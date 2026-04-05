Devin Carter And Kings Play Clippers On April 5

Carter had nine points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 117-113 win over the Pelicans on April 3. Carter is averaging 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.6 points per game.

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