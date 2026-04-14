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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Play-In Game

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Booker's points prop was 26.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 8, Booker put up 37 points and nine assists in a 112-107 win over the Mavericks. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 115.8 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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