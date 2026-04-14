Devin Booker And Suns Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 8, Booker put up 37 points and nine assists in a 112-107 win over the Mavericks. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 115.8 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

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