Devin Booker And Suns Play Thunder In Game 2

Booker put up 23 points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 119-84 loss to the Thunder on April 19. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.

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