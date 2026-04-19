Devin Booker And Suns Play Thunder In Game 1

Booker put up 20 points, six rebounds and eight assists in his last game, a 111-96 win over the Warriors on April 17. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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