Devin Booker And Suns Play Thunder In Game 1
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Booker's points prop was 23.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Booker put up 20 points, six rebounds and eight assists in his last game, a 111-96 win over the Warriors on April 17. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.