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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Face Magic On March 31

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 31. Booker's points prop was 26.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 131-105 win over the Grizzlies on March 30, Booker put up 36 points and five assists. Booker is tops on his squad in both points (25.7 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Magic are allowing 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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