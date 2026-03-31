Devin Booker And Suns Face Magic On March 31

In his most recent action, a 131-105 win over the Grizzlies on March 30, Booker put up 36 points and five assists. Booker is tops on his squad in both points (25.7 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Magic are allowing 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

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