Devin Booker And Suns Face Hornets On April 2

Booker tallied 34 points and seven assists in his most recent appearance, a 115-111 loss to the Magic on March 31. Booker paces his team in both points (25.8 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

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