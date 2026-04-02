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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Face Hornets On April 2

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, April 2. Booker's points prop was 25.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Booker tallied 34 points and seven assists in his most recent appearance, a 115-111 loss to the Magic on March 31. Booker paces his team in both points (25.8 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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