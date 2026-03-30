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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Play Grizzlies On March 30

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 30. Booker's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Booker totaled 26 points and eight assists in his last appearance, a 134-109 win over the Jazz on March 28. Booker leads his team in both points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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