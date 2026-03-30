Devin Booker And Suns Play Grizzlies On March 30

Booker totaled 26 points and eight assists in his last appearance, a 134-109 win over the Jazz on March 28. Booker leads his team in both points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.2 points per contest.

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