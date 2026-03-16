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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Take On Celtics On March 16

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 16. Booker's points prop was 24.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 122-115 loss to the Raptors on March 13, Booker totaled 31 points. Booker leads his team in both points (25.4 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 4.0 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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