Devin Booker And Suns Take On Celtics On March 16

In his most recent action, a 122-115 loss to the Raptors on March 13, Booker totaled 31 points. Booker leads his team in both points (25.4 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 4.0 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.