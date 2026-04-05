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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Square Off Against Bulls On April 5

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, April 5. Booker's points prop was 27.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Booker posted 22 points and six assists in a 127-107 loss to the Hornets. Booker paces his team in both points (25.7 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 121.6 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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