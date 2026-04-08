Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Timberwolves On April 8

In his most recent appearance, a 123-107 win over the Pistons on April 6, Bane totaled 25 points, two steals and three blocks. Bane is averaging 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

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