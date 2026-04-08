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Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Timberwolves On April 8

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, April 8. Bane's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 123-107 win over the Pistons on April 6, Bane totaled 25 points, two steals and three blocks. Bane is averaging 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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