Desmond Bane And Magic Play Suns On March 31

Bane totaled 17 points in his most recent appearance, a 139-87 loss to the Raptors on March 29. Bane is averaging 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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