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Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Play Suns On March 31

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 31. Bane's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bane totaled 17 points in his most recent appearance, a 139-87 loss to the Raptors on March 29. Bane is averaging 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Desmond Bane

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