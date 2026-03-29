FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Square Off Against Raptors On March 29

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 29. Bane's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Bane tallied 23 points and six assists in his last action, a 121-117 win over the Kings on March 26. Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.3 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Desmond Bane

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News