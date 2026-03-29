Desmond Bane And Magic Square Off Against Raptors On March 29

Bane tallied 23 points and six assists in his last action, a 121-117 win over the Kings on March 26. Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.3 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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