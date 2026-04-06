Desmond Bane And Magic Face Pistons On April 6

Last time out on April 5, Bane recorded 27 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 112-108 win over the Pelicans. Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.4 points per game.

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