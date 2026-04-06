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Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Face Pistons On April 6

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, April 6. Bane's points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Bane recorded 27 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 112-108 win over the Pelicans. Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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