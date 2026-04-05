Desmond Bane And Magic Square Off Against Pelicans On April 5

Last time out on April 3, Bane posted 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 138-127 win over the Mavericks. Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.4 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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