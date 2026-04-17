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Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Play Hornets In Play-In Game

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Bane's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 109-97 loss to the 76ers on April 15, Bane put up 34 points. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.2 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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