Desmond Bane And Magic Play Hornets In Play-In Game

In his most recent appearance, a 109-97 loss to the 76ers on April 15, Bane put up 34 points. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.2 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

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