Desmond Bane And Magic Play Hawks On March 16

In his most recent appearance, a 121-117 win over the Heat on March 14, Bane put up 21 points and four assists. Bane is averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are surrendering 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

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