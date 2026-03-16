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Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Play Hawks On March 16

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 16. Bane's points prop was 21.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 121-117 win over the Heat on March 14, Bane put up 21 points and four assists. Bane is averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are surrendering 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Desmond Bane

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