Desmond Bane And Magic Face Hawks On April 1

In his most recent game, a 115-111 win over the Suns on March 31, Bane had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Bane is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.2 points per game.

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