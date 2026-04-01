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Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Face Hawks On April 1

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 1. Bane's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 115-111 win over the Suns on March 31, Bane had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Bane is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Desmond Bane

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