Desmond Bane And Magic Play 76ers In Play-In Game

Bane put up eight points in his most recent appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Celtics on April 12. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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