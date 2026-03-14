Derrick White And Celtics Square Off Against Wizards On March 14

In his most recent appearance, a 125-116 loss to the Spurs on March 10, White totaled 34 points and seven assists. White leads his squad in assists with 5.7 per game, and averages 17.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 123.9 points per contest.

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