Derrick White And Celtics Take On Nuggets On Feb. 25

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. White's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

White tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in his most recent appearance, a 97-81 win over the Suns on Feb. 24. White paces his team in assists with 5.7 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 116.3 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

