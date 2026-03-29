Derrick White And Celtics Take On Hornets On March 29

White had 10 points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 109-102 win over the Hawks on March 27. White is tops on his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per contest.

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