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Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Take On Hornets On March 29

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, March 29. White's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

White had 10 points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 109-102 win over the Hawks on March 27. White is tops on his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

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