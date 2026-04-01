Derrick White And Celtics Play Heat On April 1

In his last game, a 112-102 loss to the Hawks on March 30, White tallied seven points, four assists and two blocks. White leads his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.8 points per contest.

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