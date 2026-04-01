FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Play Heat On April 1

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, April 1. White's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 112-102 loss to the Hawks on March 30, White tallied seven points, four assists and two blocks. White leads his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News