Derrick White And Celtics Face Hawks On March 30

In his most recent appearance, a 109-102 win over the Hawks on March 27, White tallied 10 points and five assists. White paces his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per contest.

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