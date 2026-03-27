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Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Square Off Against Hawks On March 27

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, March 27. White's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 119-109 win over the Thunder on March 25, White had 12 points and six assists. White leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

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