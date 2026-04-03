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Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White And Celtics Face Bucks On April 3

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, April 3. White's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

White had six points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 147-129 win over the Heat on April 1. White paces his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Bucks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

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