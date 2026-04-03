Derrick White And Celtics Face Bucks On April 3

White had six points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 147-129 win over the Heat on April 1. White paces his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Bucks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per game.

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