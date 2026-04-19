Derrick White And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 144-118 win over the Pelicans on April 10, White totaled nine points and five assists. White averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are allowing 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.