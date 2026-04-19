Derrick White And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 1
Derrick White and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. White's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 144-118 win over the Pelicans on April 10, White totaled nine points and five assists. White averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers are allowing 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.