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Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Play Warriors In Play-In Game

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Jones tallied in his most recent appearance, a 115-110 win over the Warriors on April 12. Jones averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

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