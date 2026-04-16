Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Play Warriors In Play-In Game

Jones tallied in his most recent appearance, a 115-110 win over the Warriors on April 12. Jones averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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