Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Take On Trail Blazers On March 31

In his most recent game, a 127-113 win over the Bucks on March 29, Jones totaled 13 points and two steals. Jones is averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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