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Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Take On Trail Blazers On March 31

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 31. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 127-113 win over the Bucks on March 29, Jones totaled 13 points and two steals. Jones is averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

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