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Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Play Trail Blazers On April 10

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, April 10. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Jones tallied 11 points in his most recent appearance, a 128-110 loss to the Thunder on April 8. Jones is averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

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