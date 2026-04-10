Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Play Trail Blazers On April 10

Jones tallied 11 points in his most recent appearance, a 128-110 loss to the Thunder on April 8. Jones is averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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