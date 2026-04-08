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Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Face Thunder On April 8

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, April 8. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Jones totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds in his last appearance, a 116-103 win over the Mavericks on April 7. Jones is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

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