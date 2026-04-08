Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Face Thunder On April 8

Jones totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds in his last appearance, a 116-103 win over the Mavericks on April 7. Jones is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.3 points per game.

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