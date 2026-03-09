Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Face Knicks On March 9

Jones tallied 16 points in his last game, a 123-120 win over the Grizzlies on March 7. Jones is averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.6 points per game.

