Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Face Knicks On March 9
Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New York Knicks on Monday, March 9. Jones' points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Jones tallied 16 points in his last game, a 123-120 win over the Grizzlies on March 7. Jones is averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.