Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Take On Bucks On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Jones put up four points in a 114-113 win over the Pacers. Jones is averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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