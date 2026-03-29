Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Take On Bucks On March 29
Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 29. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 27, Jones put up four points in a 114-113 win over the Pacers. Jones is averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.