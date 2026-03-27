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Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen

New Orleans Pelicans • #22 C

Derik Queen And Pelicans Face Raptors On March 27

Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 27. Queen's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 129-108 loss to the Pistons on March 26, Queen totaled 11 points and 11 rebounds. Queen is tops on his team in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 11.3 points and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derik Queen

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