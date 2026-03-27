Derik Queen And Pelicans Face Raptors On March 27

In his most recent action, a 129-108 loss to the Pistons on March 26, Queen totaled 11 points and 11 rebounds. Queen is tops on his team in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 11.3 points and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.4 points per contest.

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